Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team rescues injured hiker from Red River Gorge

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An injured hiker was rescued by the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on Saturday at the Sky Bridge Trail in the Red River Gorge district.

According to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, the crew was contacted around 12:15 regarding a female hiker suffering a lower leg injury.

Once the crew arrived, they were able to locate the female patient quickly on the Sky Bridge Trail. According to the rescue team, an EMS technician applied a splint to the patient's leg and packaged her in a stokes basket to be transported out of the trail.

The hiker was transported to a nearby hospital.

"We wish her a speedy recovery," Wolfe County Search & Rescue wrote in a social media post.