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Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team rescues injured hiker from Red River Gorge

The injured hiker was located at the Sky Bridge Trail.
Wolfe County Search and Rescue team rescues injured hiker
Wolfe County Search and Rescue via Facebook
Wolfe County Search and Rescue team rescues injured hiker
Wolfe County Search and Rescue team rescues injured hiker
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STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An injured hiker was rescued by the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on Saturday at the Sky Bridge Trail in the Red River Gorge district.

According to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, the crew was contacted around 12:15 regarding a female hiker suffering a lower leg injury.

Once the crew arrived, they were able to locate the female patient quickly on the Sky Bridge Trail. According to the rescue team, an EMS technician applied a splint to the patient's leg and packaged her in a stokes basket to be transported out of the trail.

The hiker was transported to a nearby hospital.

"We wish her a speedy recovery," Wolfe County Search & Rescue wrote in a social media post.

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Positively LEX 18

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