Woman accused of hitting people with her car in downtown Lexington pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 20-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Monday after Lexington police say she drove the wrong way down a downtown street and hit people with her car early Sunday.

Kaydence Carpenter, after posting bond according to court documents, was arraigned in Fayette District Court facing charges of driving under the influence, assault, and reckless driving. Police say she also had a fake ID.

Crime Citation: 20-year-old arrested for DUI after driving into a group of people Web Staff

Officers say the situation started as an argument in a parking lot. According to a citation filed by Lexington police, Carpenter continued driving down Short Street, reportedly going the wrong way. She was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Short Street and Mill Street and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police say the people hit by the car suffered minor injuries. Video of the incident has spread on social media. Julian Morales, who was visiting friends nearby, saw the video on Facebook.

"You're in a public setting, you're downtown I mean like the crowd, the video showed there was a lot of people in there, she could've killed somebody," Morales said.

Carpenter is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 14.

