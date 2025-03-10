Woman accused of killing, dismembering mother granted psych evaluation

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a Monday court hearing, Torilena Fields, the woman accused of killing and dismembering her mother in 2024, will now receive a psych evaluation.

Fields' defense attorney, Laura Fitzer, said that her defendant was struggling and having a difficult time, but that's " to be expected."

The defense is concerned about how that evaluation will be conducted. Typically, evaluations are done online via Zoom or other video call software, something that Fitzer calls insufficient.

Fields has been charged with the death of her mother, Trudy Fields, inside her Robertson County home. According to the police report, Fields killed her mother, dismembered her body and cooked her arms and head inside a pot.

When Fields was removed from the home, she was found to be covered in blood.

