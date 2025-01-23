Woman arrested in connection to bank robbery in Willisburg

(LEX 18) — An arrest has been made in connection to a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday in Willisburg, Kentucky, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

A post from the office read that an investigation lead to the Louisville area where police located a woman, identified as Sherrie Knox, driving the vehicle seen on surveillance video being used in the bank robbery.

Knox was then interviewed by authorities and, according to police, she "confessed her involvement in the robbery" at Springfield State Bank.

Officials noted that half of the stolen money was recovered and the investigation is ongoing at this time.