Woman arrested in Ohio in connection to fatal Newtown Pike shooting

(LEX 18) — Lexington police say that a woman has been arrested in Ohio in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Newtown Pike on June 4.

A release from the LPD says that 48-year-old Shawnika Gill was arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio, by the United States Marshals Service Central KY Fugitive Task Force, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Gill, charged with murder, was taken to the Hamilton County Jail to await extradition to Fayette County.

Covering Kentucky Newtown Pike shooting victim officially identified Web Staff

On June 4, at around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Newtown Pike, where they found 48-year-old Antonio Taylor suffering from gunshot wounds. Taylor died as a result of his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

