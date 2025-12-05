Woman charged after leaving child alone in unlocked home for nearly two hours

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Madison County woman is facing multiple charges after leaving her one-year-old child alone in an unlocked home for nearly two hours, telling police she "no longer wished to be a mother."

According to an arrest citation, Richmond Police responded to Revival Tabernacle just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, where they located 34-year-old Sarah Vickers. Vickers informed police that she had left her child at home alone, and had walked 1.6 miles to her current location.

After Vickers was transported to the Madison County Detention Center, she told police during an interview that she had left her child alone in a play pin inside her unlocked apartment and wrote a goodbye note to her husband around 11:30 a.m. Later, she told police the child had last been fed around 9 a.m. that morning.

The arrest citation continues, reporting that Vickers told authorities her "flesh and spirit could no longer take it, so (she) left."

She then informed police that the play pin was near a 65" television, and admitted that the child could have grabbed the TV.

Vickers is charged with first degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, and abandonment of a minor.

According to other documents, Vickers plead not guilty to the charges on Friday, and will appear in court again on December 10.