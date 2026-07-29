Woman charged after threatening employee at Lexington KFC with AR-15 style rifle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington woman is facing a wanton endangerment charge after police say she threatened a KFC employee with an AR-15 style rifle.

According to an arrest citation, 32-year-old Nayda Roman allegedly became frustrated with how long it was taking to receive her food in the drive-thru of the Richmond Road KFC on May 11.

Roman then exchanged words with staff and drove around to the parking lot, where she exited her vehicle, removed the firearm from the trunk, and pointed it at the victim in a "threatening manner."

She was arrested and taken into police custody on July 28. She is booked in the Fayette county Detention Center.