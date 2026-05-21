Woman charged in connection to deadly fentanyl overdose in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Nicholas County woman is now facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly fentanyl overdose in March.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Crystal Snapp allegedly committed manslaughter by knowingly selling fentanyl to the victim between March 23 and 24, resulting in his death.

She also faces a murder charge after "wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death...and thereby caused the death of" the victim.

Snapp additionally faces charges of third degree possession of a controlled substance (third of subsequent offense); possession of marijuna; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; controlled substance; and first degree enhanced trafficking (carfentanil or fenantly derivaties), first offense.

Snapp is booked in the Bourbon County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.