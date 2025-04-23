Woman reacts after her tires are slashed outside courthouse in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have arrested a woman who was caught slashing tires outside the Fayette County Courthouse. The incident unfolded Wednesday morning, taking many by surprise, including law student Marie Langer.

“Just boom boom super fast, getting them done, and then she was off,” described one witness who observed the chaotic scene.

Langer had parked her car along Main Street, only concerned about potentially receiving a parking ticket. Instead, she returned to find her front left tire slashed.

“This is definitely the last thing I needed right now with finals and student loans. But that's okay. It will work out,” she said.

The situation escalated when a bystander sitting in his car noticed a woman using a pocket knife to slash tires and damage several vehicles.

“The woman didn’t realize that one of the cars she slashed had a driver inside, so he saw her slash all of the tires,” Langer recounted.

Thanks to the prompt action of witnesses, Lexington police apprehended the suspect shortly after the incident at the intersection of Main and Mill Streets.

“I think they were really on it, which is nice that they were able to get her quickly,” Langer said. “But I just really saw the aftermath and all of us trying to get a spare.”

Amid the chaos, Langer found help from a good Samaritan who assisted her with the tire issue.

“I was feeling very lost, and if it wasn’t for the random stranger stopping to help me, I wouldn’t have known what to do," she said. "So that made my day."

As of now, police have not released the name of the woman believed to be responsible for the tire slashing. The investigation is ongoing, and it remains unclear what charges she may face.