Woman sentenced for 2019 homicide of LaPorscha Stringer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly four years after a targeted attack left LaPorscha Stringer to die, her grandmother’s heart still aches.

“She called me every morning, every night, I just miss her so much,” said Lucy Jones.

Jones, who raised Stringer, said her granddaughter’s life had just begun when she was killed in 2019.

“She already had a job lined up in North Carolina, they were moving there in December to better herself, and this happened…Just took everything away from her and the kids,” said Jones.

Police say Stringer was stopped at a red light outside Fayette Mall when Markeeta Campbell pulled up next to her, fired multiple shots at Stringer's vehicle, and took off.

Campbell was arrested one year later. Since then, prosecutors dropped her charges from murder to manslaughter. As part of a plea deal, her sentence went from 15 to 13 years, which she was sentenced to Friday.

“No amount of time they give her will bring LaPorscha back,” said Jones.

Facing her granddaughter’s killer, Jones said forgiveness is the furthest thing from her mind.

“I cannot understand why you had to kill her,” Jones said to Campbell in the courtroom.

Left to raise Stringer’s three children, Jones marches on in memory of the child she misses every day.

“She wasn't only my granddaughter, she was my daughter, she was my best friend, but that girl took her away from us.”