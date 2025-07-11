Woman sentenced for stealing from former UK coach allowed to withdraw guilty plea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In June, Marjorie Gonzalez, a once-trusted personal executive assistant to former UK women's basketball coach Kyra Elzy, was sentenced to the maximum punishment of eight years by Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy VanMeter. A special prosecutor in the case had recommended five years' probation with time served.

But Friday, the judge allowed Gonzalez to withdraw her guilty plea, citing case law that backed up the motion to change her plea. However, Judge VanMeter reminded Gonzalez that she now faces all five original counts and could get considerably more jail time if convicted. Elzy did not attend Friday's hearing due to her schedule, but her husband did participate via Zoom.

Gonzalez, whose actions were first revealed through an investigation by LEX 18, faced multiple theft charges after being caught on a home security camera stealing personal property and more from Elzy.

At the June sentencing, Elzy testified she entrusted Gonzalez to work in her home as a personal executive assistant for several years. She said home security video captured Gonzalez taking garbage bags full of her family's personal belongings, including shoes and clothes, to sell. One of the items she's accused of stealing is a pair of $3,000 Kobe Bryant shoes.

"She is a wolf in sheep's clothing," Elzy said at the sentencing hearing. She expressed a profound sense of betrayal, detailing how Gonzalez not only violated her trust but also depleted funds from a foundation established for basketball camps aimed at aiding underprivileged children.

"I feel like she stripped my life from me—my peace, my belief in the justice system—and she ran free continuing to steal," Elzy said

Gonzalez was indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 or more, theft by deception $10,000 or more, and three counts of theft by deception under $10,000.

Her trial is now set for June 15, 2026. She remains in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center with her bond set at $30,000 full cash.