Woman speaks out after being hit while crossing Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman suffered minor injuries after being hit by a driver on a north Lexington road Wednesday morning.

She's sharing her story in hopes of bringing more attention to the plight of pedestrians in the city.

Ashley Downey is adding her name to a list of roughly 150 pedestrians who have been hit while crossing Lexington roads in 2023.

Downey claims she was crossing Georgetown Street at Lima Drive while on her way to work on Wednesday when a driver failed to stop in time, hitting her and then driving off afterwards.

She was then transported to an area hospital where she was released later in the day.

Downey does not drive, and often walks to work in the morning. She said while she is usually cautious, it wasn't enough.

"A lot of it is where drivers aren't paying attention, or they don't stop in time. Like, he didn't stop until he hit me," Downey explained.

She added that a major problem in the area of the accident is the lack of crosswalks. Where Downey crossed from her bus stop to Lima Drive, a crosswalk does not exist.

"I know a lot of the crosswalks in Lexington aren't as visible or they've faded, or there's not crosswalks in certain areas," she said.

As LEX 18 reported last week, the city is currently working on over a dozen projects to improve pedestrian safety in the city.

Downey said she's forgiven the driver who hit her but is speaking out in hopes of seeing a safer, more walkable Lexington.

"I think there needs to be more action when it comes to hit and runs or just pedestrians getting hit," she said.