Woman who fled Kosovo as refugee now leads Kentucky Walmart after 25 years in US

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 25 years after the United States declared the war in Kosovo a humanitarian crisis, one refugee who found safety in Kentucky has built an inspiring story of resilience and success.

Zekije Hasani remembers the terrifying journey that brought her family to America in 1999. She and her husband were forced to leave their home in Kosovo and began walking toward Macedonia, the closest refuge available.

"In May 1999 we were forced to leave home," Hasani said.

During their escape, they were captured by enemy forces but managed to break free.

"For two nights and two days we walk in the mountains, and it was scary because we saw so many houses burning and heard gunshots and saw dead bodies," Hasani said.

After spending eight weeks in a refugee camp, the family finally arrived in Lexington. The welcome they received left a lasting impression.

"I saw like a 100 people out there and I was so stunned because I saw signs welcoming us to the United States," Hasani said.

In 2002, speaking barely any English, Hasani started working at the Richmond Walmart in the apparel department. Today, more than two decades later, she serves as store lead.

"Everyone has a voice, everyone is valued and everyone has the opportunity to succeed," Hasani said.

Her Walmart colleagues quickly became like family, supporting her through both celebrations and heartbreak. When she lost her husband last year, that support became even more meaningful.

"Last year I lost my husband, I'm sorry, and this was harder for me than war," Hasani said. "It's been like my therapy, even my days off I regret anymore because when I come here I'm surrounded by people who love me and people that I love."

Hasani credits her employees, customers and Walmart leadership for believing in her potential and helping her succeed.

"Thank you for what you do everyday, and I don't think I could be where I am today without them," Hasani said.

She also draws strength from her faith and gratitude for the opportunities America has provided.

"I thank God every day for us being here and that's something I can't thank him enough," Hasani said.

Hasani has no plans to change careers and continues to find purpose in her leadership role at the Richmond store.

