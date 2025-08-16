Women, girls of the American Revolution honored at Lexington cemetery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the last four years, the Lexington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has been cleaning graves and conducting research at the Bethel Presbyterian Church cemetery in Lexington.

"We found out about this cemetery we learned that the research had not been performed on the people who were buried here, we happen to have tremendous researchers as a part of our chapter, so we got busy," said Judy Owens with DAR.

Saturday at the cemetery, which dates back to the early 1800s, the women of the Revolution were honored. Students recited poetry, displayed art, and danced.

Owens said with the 250th anniversary of the founding of America approaching, there couldn't be a better time to shed light on a forgotten piece of history.

"It's not so much that we want to be dismissive of what men did, we want to be inclusive and it's everyone, everyone was affected and I think our speakers showed that," said Owens.

Tandy Meng is a descendant of a Revolutionary War patriot and his wife.

"Figuring out that first immigrant that arrived, where they came from, why they came here, searching for freedom of religion or other things," said Meng, "No matter where your ancestors came from I think it's interesting to learn how they came to the US."

Twenty-three graves were marked in the ceremony on Saturday, which included nine patriots and 14 wives and children.