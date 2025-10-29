Women’s center in need of help, Natalie’s Sisters dipping into emergency resources

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inside Natalie’s Sisters, the non-profit organization that helps sexually exploited or trafficked women, there’s been an influx in clientele.

“With the economy the way it is that's affecting people. And obviously the fear of losing food stamps is causing people to spend more wisely,” said Jani Lewis the Founder and Executive Director of Natalie’s Sisters.

Those SNAP food benefits are going to run out on November 1st due to the government shutdown, but the uptick in the number of women seeking help here has been noticeable for a while.

“Our numbers have gone up, we're seeing 50 plus ladies on average every day,” Lewis said before noting that the number was closer to 20 until recently.

“We provide lunch every day so we have a calendar online where folks can sign up to bring lunches. We also need toiletry kits; those items are listed on line as well, and as it gets colder we are looking at gloves, hats, scarves, socks,” Lewis said.

They also need sweatshirts but aren’t quite ready to handle distribution of winter coats.

Their snack bags supplies are also a need, and those include everything from a protein to something sweet, something salty and a fruit item.

Mrs. Lewis is certain that many Lexington residents just aren’t aware of how big the exploitation and trafficking problem is in a city of this size.

“We see some girls every day, we see some once a month, we see some twice a year. We typically see about 500 unique individuals every year, or last year that's what it was so we'll see what it is this year,” Lewis explained.

Regardless of where that total lands, they need help now to serve those who are coming in at this much higher rate.

*If you’d like to donate to Natalie’s Sisters, and need to know what’s needed, click here: Current Needs — Natalie's Sisters