Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Woodford, Anderson County firefighters rescue horse stuck in ice

Woodford, Anderson County fire departments rescue horse
Anderson County Fire District Rescue
Woodford, Anderson County fire departments rescue horse
Woodford, Anderson County fire departments rescue horse
Posted

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — When firefighters from the Woodford County Fire Department responded to a situation on Saturday morning, they knew they needed backup.

According to a Facebook post by the Anderson County Fire Protection District, the Woodford County Fire Department requested mutual aid after responding to a horse stuck in ice.

Photos from the social media post reveal that the trapped horse was stuck on its side with wet fur. Fortunately, firefighters from both departments were able to use a tractor to lift the horse back up to its feet.

According to the Anderson County Fire Protection District, the horse is under vet supervision and is recovering.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18