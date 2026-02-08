Woodford, Anderson County firefighters rescue horse stuck in ice

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — When firefighters from the Woodford County Fire Department responded to a situation on Saturday morning, they knew they needed backup.

According to a Facebook post by the Anderson County Fire Protection District, the Woodford County Fire Department requested mutual aid after responding to a horse stuck in ice.

Photos from the social media post reveal that the trapped horse was stuck on its side with wet fur. Fortunately, firefighters from both departments were able to use a tractor to lift the horse back up to its feet.

According to the Anderson County Fire Protection District, the horse is under vet supervision and is recovering.