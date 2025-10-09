Woodford County businesses adopt skeletons

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — It feels like fall in downtown Versailles with plenty of seasonal signs. Some of the shop décor is – you could say – humerus.

“We took a great idea that was already happening and helped to bring that here to Woodford County,” said Emily Downey, president and CEO of the Woodford County Chamber of Commerce.

That idea was a skeleton adoption program for local businesses to participate in. There are 40 skeletons spread throughout the county that are known as the Woodford Skeleton Crew. Businesses with an adopted skeleton have made sure they don’t get stuck with any lazy bones.

“The skeleton shadows them for a day,” Downey explained. “If it's a delivery they're going with the person on the delivery. They have gotten their hair done and put a wig on them. Some of them like More Than A Bakery, they take theirs on the line and they're working side by side with somebody throughout the day.”

Each of these skeletons were adopted by a local business around the county. Downey says the goal is to help these businesses better promote themselves and each other on social media.

“It is to support small businesses having a lot of fun in the community. It's a great way for them to share who they are and what their business does,” she said. “It's a really cool way for social media for small businesses to be able to do some cross pollination too to get other people following.”

It’s also part of the community buildup to the county’s Spooktacular fest at the end of the month on Oct. 26.

You can follow along at the Woodford Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, or by searching #WoodfordSkeletonCrew on the app to see businesses posting their skeletons.