Woodford County firefighter Capt. Ron Ingram laid to rest in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The gear Capt. Ron Ingram wore while fighting fires for the Woodford County Fire Department was left outside the station house. Boots, hat and jacket were all there for everyone to see.

One week ago, Ingram died while on duty after going into cardiac arrest.

“Just a very personable guy. Anytime you had any interaction with him he was always a pleasure to deal with," said Capt. Zach Yeary from the Versailles Fire Department.

Yeary and his department picked up the slack by answering and responding to all county-wide calls on Wednesday during Ingram’s funeral services.

“To make sure that county fire is there for their fallen brother, and their family,” he explained.

Yeary and a few members of his department stood on the driveway of the Woodford County firehouse to salute Ingram as his funeral procession made its way to Versailles Cemetery.

Others, like retired Assistant Chief John Simpson, came to pay their respects too.

“He cared about everybody,” Simpson said before the procession came through. "And his jokes were out of this world. Good jokes, for kids and everybody."

Simpson and Ingram were together for many of the latter’s 42-years in the department.

The final call for Ingram came over dispatch radios, at about 1 p.m. The voice on the other end assured the captain that they’d now handle the issues here, so that he could rest peacefully.

The family of Captain Ron Ingram is asking that any donations in his honor be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

