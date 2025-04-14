Woodford County resident faces mudslide threats after April flood

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the community of Clifton grapples with the aftermath of the April flood of 2025, some people recall the devastating flood of 1978. Among them is Gary Wilson, a longtime Woodford County resident, who helped many of his friends during the historic flood.

The flood of 2025 has been more destructive than its 1978 predecessor, Wilson said, largely due to the excessive mud. His uncle, who lived in Clifton, tragically died from a heart attack while cleaning up during the 1978 flood.

Nearly five decades later, Wilson finds himself once again rallying to support neighbors, though this time the flood has proven more perilous.

A mudslide has threatened the stability of his own home, situated precariously on a hill. Drawing concerning parallels with recent events, Wilson expressed apprehension after witnessing a mudslide swallow property last week on Big Eddy Road in Frankfort.

"I thought it could be salvaged before I saw what happened on Big Eddy, but now that I see what happened there, I may have to get a second or a third opinion because somebody might come here and tell us we need to get away from here pretty quick," Wilson said.

The home’s concrete porch is already beginning to detach from the main structure, a troubling sign for the 80-year-old house, which has withstood multiple floods over the years.

Seeking clarity and security, Wilson plans to consult engineers to assess the risks and determine the next steps. Despite the uncertainty, he remains hopeful, saying if the house is lost or condemned, he might consider building anew on higher ground.

The community awaits further evaluations as they confront the looming threat posed not just by water, but by the earth itself.

