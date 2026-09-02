Worker killed in machine-related incident at Berea manufacturing plant

BEREA, Ky. (LEX News) — A Richmond man was killed in a machine-related incident Wednesday morning at the Astemo Americas plant in Berea, according to the Madison County Coroner's Office.

Deputy Coroner Carlos Coyle identified the victim as 33-year-old Bradley Clouse of Richmond.

Coyle said emergency officials received the call shortly before 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Clouse was pronounced dead after what officials described as a machine-related incident at the manufacturing facility.

Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health (KY OSHA) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Coyle said Clouse's body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The fatal workplace incident comes one day after Astemo Americas announced a more than $112 million investment in its Berea operations. The expansion project is expected to add 114 jobs and nearly 300,000 square feet of production and warehouse space at the company's facilities on Mayde Road.

Astemo said the investment is part of a multi-year effort to increase production of hybrid electric vehicle powertrain components in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear called the project one of the largest single investments in Madison County in recent years.

Astemo operates two manufacturing facilities in Berea and another plant in Harrodsburg. The company employs nearly 15,000 people across the Americas and manufactures electric powertrain, engine-management and vehicle-control systems for automakers worldwide.