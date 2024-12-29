Wrong-way collision leaves 3 with critical injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people are with critical injuries following a Saturday night collision involving a wrong-way driver.

According to Lexington Police, authorities were dispatched to the area of New Circle Road and Richmond Road for a collision involving two vehicles, one of which had been traveling in the wrong direction.

Three people were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

A section of the inner loop of New Circle Road was closed for a period of time while the crash reconstruction unit processed the scene, but the roadway reopened by 3:42 a.m.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone is facing charges related to the collision.