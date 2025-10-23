YMCA board approves selling entirety of its High Street property to student housing developer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Yesterday, the YMCA of Central Kentucky Board of Directors voted to move forward with the sale of its High Street property in its entirety to Florida-based developer Tramell Webb Partners, Inc. The decision follows a September 24 vote authorizing YMCA leadership to sign a contract with the developer and evaluate two options:

Stay on the property and partner with Tramell Webb Partners, Inc. to rebuild a new YMCA alongside student housing, or sell the property outright and pursue a new downtown location.

With this week’s action, the board selected the second option, confirming the sale of the High Street property in full and initiating the process to identify future opportunities for the Y’s downtown presence and long-term growth.

“The board’s decision was made with one objective in mind: to secure the Y’s ability to serve this community well into the future,” said Steve Byars, board chair of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. “We’re deeply proud of the High Street YMCA’s history, and now we have a chance to build upon that legacy in ways that reflect how our community continues to grow and change.”

The High Street YMCA is expected to remain open through at least March 2026. As the Y prepares for what’s next, the YMCA is:

Continuing to operate current programs and services at High Street while developing a transition plan to ensure continuity for High Street members after the building closes.

Establishing an ad hoc committee of the board of directors to evaluate future opportunities for a new downtown facility.

Retaining Al Isaac, president and founder of NAI Isaac Commercial Properties, to serve in a consulting role and provide guidance throughout the process.

“The heart of the Y has always been the people,” said Paula Anderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. “As we take these next steps, we do so with gratitude, care, and confidence that the Y’s impact will continue to grow in new and meaningful ways for generations to come.”

Chip Webb, president of Tramell Webb Partners Inc., added, “We have a deep respect for the YMCA’s history and its positive impact on communities. As our development plans move forward, we support the Y’s decision and look forward to continuing to collaborate as they explore future opportunities to strengthen their presence in Lexington.”

The YMCA will keep members and the community informed as plans develop and provide opportunities for engagement along the way. For ongoing updates and FAQs [ymcacky.org], visit ymcacky.org [ymcacky.org].