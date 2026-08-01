YMCA of Central Kentucky hands out free backpacks, supplies to students across Fayette and Franklin counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The YMCA of Central Kentucky hosted back-to-school rallies at seven locations across Fayette and Franklin counties on Saturday, giving away free backpacks filled with essential school supplies to students in need.

Families could stop by any of the locations to pick up a backpack and enjoy music, games, food, and other activities.

Erin Andrews, the YMCA's impact program director, said the events are about more than just supplies.

"What I love about the rallies is it really is about the community coming together, not just for the backpacks, but to show students and families we're ready. We're here for you as you start the school year," Andrews said.

Thousands of backpacks were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and organizers said they went quickly at some locations.

Jessica Berry, the vice president of community impact, said demand is high every year.

"They typically do go pretty fast, and every year I think we are either shifting backpacks from site to site, or we actually run out, because we know that there's a need in this community to ensure that all kids have all the supplies that they need," Berry said.

The backpacks were funded through sponsors and community partners, so families paid nothing.

For those who missed Saturday's distributions, the YMCA will hold an additional event at Lake Mingo Park in Nicholasville on Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv.

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