YMCA of Central Kentucky rallies to give away backpacks to more than 5,000 kids

(LEX NEWS) — The YMCA of Central Kentucky is hosting its annual Back-to-School Rallies, distributing free backpacks filled with school supplies to more than 5,000 students across the area.

The rallies, presented by Setzer Properties, provide elementary, middle, and high school students with free, full-size backpacks and school supplies. Each site distributes supplies for all grade levels on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

The cost of basic school supplies is up about eight percent this year, according to the Century Foundation.

"Our goal is to reach the kids that need it most. We know that across our city and the communities we serve, there are people who can afford to buy all the supplies they need for their kids. There are also people who struggle to do that, because they are providing for basic needs," said Jessica Berry, the vice president of community impact with the YMCA of Central Kentucky.

Each bag is filled with the basics — notebooks, pencils, crayons and more.

Since the program started in 2011, more than 52,000 backpacks have been given to Kentucky kids.

"There have been lots of volunteers through here today to help support this effort," Berry said as people filled backpacks and sorted piles throughout the gym at the Northside Y.

Berry said the real impact isn't just what's inside the bag — it's the confidence that comes with it.

"We see kids walk away on Saturdays with a smile when they have that backpack, and I think you'll see the same thing when they walk through the door on the first day," Berry said. "And so we ask that anyone who has a need, come out to our sites and pick up a backpack. It is not all the supplies they're going to need, but it's certainly a good start."

Families can pick up backpacks at the following locations:

Saturday, Aug. 1

Commonwealth Credit Union — Drive-thru only 9:30–11:30 a.m.

1425 Louisville Road Frankfort, KY 40601

Coolavin Park/FoodChain 12–4 p.m.

550 West 6th Street Lexington, KY 40508

Douglass Park 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

726 Georgetown Street Lexington, KY 40508

Lexington Community Land Trust: The Community Center 9–11 a.m.

615 DeRoode Street Lexington, KY 40508

Shiloh Baptist Church 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

237 E. Fifth Street Lexington, KY 40508

Tates Creek Community Center 9:30–11:30 a.m.

3460 Campus Way Lexington, KY 40517

Valley Park 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

2077 Cambridge Drive Lexington, KY 40504

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Lake Mingo Park 5:30–8 p.m.

216 Lakeview Drive Nicholasville, KY 40356