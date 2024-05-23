Local musician giving free summer guitar lessons to Lexington students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — David McLean was sad to see budget issues negatively impacting music and art programs at some Fayette County Public Schools.

“To me that’s just crucial,” McLean said of music and the arts. “It’s woven into being human. So, to remove that as part of the education, to me, I think that’s just devastating.”

David, a musician who teaches guitar lessons at Willis Music, decided to take matters into his own hands by offering free guitar lessons to FCPS students during the summer.

“I know what I can do,” McLean said, “and hopefully maybe some other people will do their little bits.”

Crime Courtney Young to serve 17 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter Michael Berk

McLean is a musician in his own right, who sees music as a lifestyle, not a job. His passion for music made it easy to go all the way and offer these summer sessions for free, instead of a discounted rate.

“It seemed like a half measure to me,” McLean said. “I’m not a half measure kind of guy. Normally I get paid for that, and I always feel like, wow, I got one over on them, that I get to get paid for that. I’m not out doing real work.”

A few moments later, David added another measure to include even more Lexington students.

“Right now, we’ll officially make it,” he said. “Right here on the air, we’ll extend this to homeschoolers and private schools as well if anybody is in need. Anyone who’s in need, I just, you know, I just want to get music education out to anybody in need.”

So far, 26 students have already signed up for the summer lessons. McLean hopes his all-in outlook will inspire further action.

Covering Kentucky Construction to begin on reimagined Phoenix Park Megan Mannering

“We’re either all in or we’re not all in. Maybe that’s a message to whoever is responsible for the cuts on the other end. Get all in dude. Make it happen.”

Lessons begin Thursday, June 6. There are two categories: one for beginners who have little to no experience and one for students who do have experience.

To sign up for these summer sessions, click here.

