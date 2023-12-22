'Young at Heart' band proves when it comes to music, age is just a number

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A central Kentucky band is bringing joy to others this holiday season through their classic Big Band style.

The Young at Heart Big Band proves age is just a number, especially in music.

"We're doggone good, and we have a good time," said Jeana Pillion, who sings with the band.

When we saw them perform this month at the Lexington Senior Center, we learned it's hard not to smile, feel the rhythm, or grab a dancer partner when the sound of jazz fills the air.

"You'll see them patting their feet before they leave, and they hear it," said George Ely. "And that's very nice."

Ely plays the saxophone and has been in the Young at Heart Big Band for over three decades. Later this month, he'll be 96 years old.

But his age isn't especially noteworthy for the band. The average member is 80 years old.

"I started when I was 13, and I never thought I'd still be playing when I was over 70, 75," said drummer Barry Miller.

"I look six months at a time, and I plan to keep playing as long as I can," said 90-year-old John Cantrell, who plays the alto sax. "It's just too much fun, I don't know what I'd do."

The band stays busy with about 35 performances each year. Many shows are at senior centers and nursing homes, where the band has learned the power of a familiar song.

"Their memories may fade, but when you start singing, they remember the words," said Jeana Pillion.

Everyone grows older, but perhaps music is the key to staying young at heart - whether you're in the crowd or on stage.

The band members don't receive any money but use donations to refurbish instruments for aspiring young musicians. The first show in 2024 will happen in January at Daisy Hill Senior Living in Versailles.