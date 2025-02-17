Young girls explore careers in STEAM at Columbia Gas

(LEX 18) — It may have been a day off school, but the learning didn't stop for a group of young girls in Lexington.

They spent the day at Columbia Gas learning about careers in STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Digger the Dog greeted the girls as they arrived for a day of hands-on projects and experiments.

It's a day that's close to president and COO Kimra Cole's heart. She's the company's first woman engineer and first female president.

“I’m excited about having these young girls here, " Cole told LEX 18. "They’re our future leaders, and giving them a little taste of the energy industry, to inspire maybe some curiosity, you know, just expose them to some areas they haven’t been exposed to before."

Columbia Gas partnered with NiSource and Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass to host this event for girls in the 4th through 6th grades.

“They'll be exposed to different jobs within the science field," said Laurel Martin. "We always think it’s great for young people to learn about jobs that don’t exist at their kitchen table, in their neighborhoods, their churches, in their worlds, so we’re hoping today expands their worldview a little bit.”