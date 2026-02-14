Young Lawrenceburg boy receives Make-A-Wish trip amid terminal cancer diagnosis

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A young Lawrenceburg boy has been fighting a rare, aggressive form of cancer called neuroblastoma since the end of 2024. Recently, his family found out the young boy, named Rowan, is terminal.

The family was granted a trip to Florida from Make-A-Wish. They leave Sunday.

"We're going to go fishing, let him meet Spongebob, meet Mickey Mouse," said Rowan's mother Charlie Beasley.

LEX 18 has talked to Beasley on numerous occasions via Zoom, but at Rowan's send-off party Thursday night in Lawrenceburg, Rowan was able to be in front of the camera for the first time.

For most of his friends and family, they were also around him for the first time since his fight began.

"We went from spending every weekend and holiday with them to being quarantined for the last year, so for a lot of them this is their first time seeing him since he was diagnosed," said Beasley.

She said the messages of support have kept them afloat during this journey.

"There's been times especially when he's been in treatment it's been so lonesome, especially watching him suffer through it, so having someone say we're praying for you, we care about you, it helps a lot," said Beasley.

Rowan's cancer has spread to his brain, with doctors giving him three to six months left to live.

Beasley tells LEX 18 they continue to work through Rowan's bucket list. They still need to cross on getting family pictures taken and going on a picnic.

If you're interested in helping the family with those requests, contact them through their Facebook page Rally for Rowan.