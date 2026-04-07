'Your ticket out:' Rescuers use smartphone link to find lost Red River Gorge hiker

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Warmer temperatures are drawing more visitors to Kentucky trails like the Red River Gorge, leading to an increase in search and rescue calls.

Wolfe County Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to prioritize safety and utilize technology after guiding a lost hiker to safety this week using a smartphone location link.

"Since the weather has gotten better we've had about two rescues each week," Kevin Osbourn said.

Osbourn, the public information officer for Wolfe County Search and Rescue, said the lost hiker got off the trail near Osborne Bend in the Gorge and ended up cliffed out on a ridge line.

The hiker called 911, and dispatch notified the rescue team. Rescuers then sent a link straight to the hiker's phone to pinpoint her exact location.

"Once we have their number and they have a cell signal, normally we can call them, talk to them, tell them we can see them on a map and we know where they are, go to the right, go to the left," Osbourn said.

Osbourn noted that this technology can turn hours of foot searches into minutes of phone guidance, which also minimizes the risk to first responders.

While technology is helpful, rescuers emphasize that basic safety measures still save lives. Hikers should bring a map or download an app with navigation capabilities, tell someone their route and return time, stay on marked trails, and pack essential items.

"Make sure your phone is charged. If your phone is charged and you have a signal and get in trouble like the hiker yesterday, that is your ticket out," Osbourn said.

If cell signals fail, devices like the iPhone 14 and higher can use an SOS emergency satellite feature to connect with responders. Rescuers say a phone might just be a hiker's most important piece of gear these days.

"It's insurance. It's insurance that you're going to be okay," Osbourn said.