Youth outreach groups continue work as homicide, shooting numbers fell in Lexington in 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The work to end gun violence in the city continues as Lexington Police data shows the city had the fewest homicides in 2024 than any year since 2015.

In 2024, public data shows a total of 22 homicides in 2024, down from 24 in 2023 and down from 44 in 2022.

That is the fewest number of homicides reported in Lexington since 2015, when police reported 16.

The total number of non-fatal shootings has also decreased substantially in recent years.

In 2024, police reported 65 shootings, down from 84 in 2023 and 119 in 2022.

"I absolutely believe that we're trending in the right direction," said Doyle Lee, assistant administrative director for the Voyage Movement, a local youth outreach group.

"I just think that we need more involvement with the community. We have to take an all-hands-on-deck approach."

That all-hands-on-deck approach is at the core of the Voyage Movement, which helps to empower youth through a wide variety of methods, including mental health and education.

Nearly half of last year's homicide victims were younger than 30 years old.

"The voice of reason is what we hope to become, and a healthy outlet for families that have been struggling with gun violence or youth trauma," Lee said.

The mission of the Voyage Movement extends beyond the organization itself.

LEX 18 met with Lee at the Well Groomed Barbershop in Lexington, owned by Tony Burdette. Burdette's focus goes beyond just hair.

"[We] try to encourage people to go get their bodies, their health in check, and also their mental health," he said.

"I would like to have it where they don't feel like I need to take my anger or my feelings or my way to vent my situation by shooting someone or going after what they think is the enemy," said Burdette.

To learn more about the Voyage Movement and how you can help contribute to their efforts to empower Central Kentucky youth, you can visit its website by clicking here.