Zach Dembo wins race for Kentucky's 6th Congressional District

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Democrat Zach Dembo, a federal prosecutor and Veteran, has won the election for Kentucky's sixth Congressional District.

The race for the seat formerly held by Rep. Andy Barr was highly watched in the days leading up to the election.

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Dembo faced Republican Ralph Alvarado, who served in the Kentucky Senate from 2015 to 2023.

PAST COVERAGE: Kentucky's 6th District race between Alvarado and Dembo could signal national election outcome

Kentucky's 6th District race between Alvarado and Dembo could signal national election outcome

Dembo previously received an endorsement from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who he campaigned with in the weeks leading up to the election.

Alvarado, however, received endorsement from President Donald Trump. Rep. Barr also spent the weeks leading up to the election at campaign stops with Alvarado.

In the social media video posted earlier this week, Trump calls Alvarado a “fantastic person” and gives him his “complete and total endorsement.”

“I’m asking you to get out and vote for Ralph Alvarado … to be your next representative for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District,” Trump says in the video posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.