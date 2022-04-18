Deadline to file taxes is Monday, April 18

Monday, April 18 is the deadline to file those tax returns, which is three days later than the usual April 15 deadline for filing taxes.

The IRS is urging Americans to file their returns electronically because it's currently taking up to six months to process a paper return.

This year's return could also be more complicated for those trying to meet the deadline because of the need to factor in the child tax credit, the third stimulus check, and new rules about reporting income from crypto-currency.

One local tax expert explained the changes you might notice.

"The child tax credit was increased for 2021. However, at the same time, some of that was paid as a prepayment. Things like the personal exemption went away, other opportunities for deductions went away several years ago," said Cate Poole, site supervisor for the Volunteer Income Tax Clinic at UK.

The free income tax clinic is open from 3-6 p.m. Monday but appointments must be made in advance.

The IRS extended the deadline for victims of the December tornadoes in western Kentucky until May 16.

To learn about filing for free, visit irs.gov. That's also where to go to file for an extension until October 17.

