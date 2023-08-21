Kentuckian stranded in California as post-tropical storm Hilary unfolds

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Baseball, beaches, and an escape from the Bluegrass – a California vacation sounded perfect for one Junction City man.

“I thought, ‘It’s perfect, I’ll get to see my Dodgers and my Raiders all at the same time,’” said Donnie Goode.

Yet, Goode’s Santa Monica getaway has been nothing short of a swing and a miss.

“So that's what drove me out here, to be able to be in the sun, be able to relax, and I've done anything and everything but relax,” said Goode.

On Sunday, Goode found himself in the midst of southern California’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake. He was on the fourth floor of his hotel when the building began to shake.

“It was 2:41 and my phone was going completely crazy,” Goode said, describing the alerts warning locals to take cover.

“It's been a real deal,” said Goode. “We don't experience anything like this in Junction City.

With record-setting rainfall moving in, Goode tried to fly home early, but on Sunday, more than 1,000 flights across the U.S. had been canceled. The airline told Goode his best bet was to keep his flight scheduled for this Thursday.

With officials reporting more than 100 incidents of severe weather and damage resulting from Hilary, and threats of mudslides and flash flooding on the way, Goode is eager to get out of dodge.

“I'll be anxious to get back and see the Bluegrass for sure.”

