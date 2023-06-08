LEX 18 employee experiencing historic smoke in New York

NEW YORK (LEX 18) — It didn't take long for smoke from Canadian wildfires to make Manhattan unrecognizable. LEX 18 editor Floyd Baldwin was heading up to the city for the weekend. He noticed something unusual long before he got there.

"On my way up through Pennsylvania and New Jersey, it smelled like a barbecue outside," he said.

As Baldwin got into New Jersey, across the Hudson River from Manhattan, he said it was an eerie scene.

"It is a crazy experience. I've never seen anything like this before," Baldwin said, gesturing to the area where the Manhattan skyline should be. "In this shot right here, the Empire State Building is in there somewhere. It is in there."

The New York Yankees canceled their game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium Wednesday evening due to the air quality. Baldwin has ticket to the Friday game and is hoping the air is clearer by then. In the meantime, he'll have to adjust along with millions of people across the city.

"I got non-refundable hotels, so I just kind of have to stick it out. It's not going to be the typical New York experience. I'll be hanging out with family up here and we'll figure this out. I've got family on a plane tomorrow and I'm glad I didn't take plane tickets because that would have been very nerve-wracking."