Ways to help people caught up in Israel-Hamas conflict

In just the few days since Hamas launched that attack on Israel and Israel retaliated, nearly 2,000 people have been killed across Gaza and Israel. As those caught up in the conflict see dark days ahead, people are working to help.

NBC News reports more than 1,000 people in Israel have been killed and 920 people in Gaza have been killed. Israel also said they've found the bodies of about 1,500 militants.

"There will be needs for food and shelter. There will be needs for funerals. There will be needs for just basic needs for people that have been displaced from their homes," said Mindy Haas, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass.

They are raising money on their website to send to Israel to help people there who've been affected.

"It is an opportunity for people in the Lexington community, Lexington and greater community, to help support the people of Israel right now as there is an ongoing crisis, as many of you know," Haas said.

"Donations will be going to Jewish Federation of North America, straight from the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass, so any support that the Lexington greater community can do to help support the needs on the ground in Israel would be greatly appreciated," Haas said.

There are also ways to help people in Gaza.

"Thanks to decades of presence in Gaza, our teams are ready to support essential infrastructure providing health care, water and electricity," says a statement on the International Committee of the Red Cross website.

The ICRC estimates about 180,000 people are displaced in Gaza. They said they've been working to get medical supplies and other humanitarian assistance into Gaza and are ready to provide more. They are taking donations on their website.

