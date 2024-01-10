Former Lexington radio host describes 'major destruction' after Florida storms

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (LEX 18) — People across the southeast are dealing with the aftermath of devastating tornadoes and winter storms on Tuesday, including a well-known former Lexington radio host.

Gary Michaels, who now lives in Panama City Beach, woke up to the sound of a tornado warning early Tuesday morning.

Seconds later, he witnessed an intense storm passing through his beachfront neighborhood.

"Everybody thinks that tornadoes sound like trains. This sounded like a train running into a brick wall. It was terrifying," Michaels said.

Gary Michaels

Powerful winds ripped bricks off the side of his home, shattered his glass door, and even tipped over a home across the street.

The streets around him, he said, are filled with debris.

"It literally looks like a warzone," Michaels said. "I mean literally looks like a bomb went off somewhere in the city and all of the debris and all of the damage landed in our street."

As of Tuesday afternoon, 49 counties in the state were under a state of emergency order.

Michaels said the majority of the damage in Panama City Beach occurred within minutes, around 5:30 a.m.

Gary Michaels

He is currently left without power or water, and unable to leave due to road conditions.

"We have a pretty sturdy, safe house. But when you get hit directly, it doesn't matter," he said. "When Mother Nature has a wrath, there's nothing you can do about it."

Michaels said he still plans to leave for the beginning of his comedy tour on Thursday, which includes a stop in Lexington later this month.

