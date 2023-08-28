COVID-19 outbreak hits Lexington 911 center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials say COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Lexington's E-911 center recently had an outbreak that affected nine people. Currently, they've moved operations to a backup center and people who are able to work from home are doing so.

The main E-911 center is being sanitized and will reopen later Monday.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports that the city is seeing an increase in COVID cases.

264 lab-confirmed cases were reported last week, compared to 38 per week in early July and 106 per week in early August.

For context, the health department says that's still low, compared with the 887 per week in 2022. They say hospitalizations remain low at nine new admissions this week.

