Cram the Cruiser: Annual KSP event spreads holiday cheer

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Now in its 14th year, the Kentucky State Police Cram the Cruiser event is in full swing. Today's two-week initiative was on-location, banking on the generosity of shoppers who will see their setup in person.

“The community support we get as a whole is great, but especially during the holiday seasons for our families and community,” said Trooper Justin Kearney, who was helping at the Walmart location on the bypass in Richmond.

The Cram the Cruiser event invites community members to drop off non-perishable food items to any of the state’s 16 KSP posts so those posts can then deliver the items they collect to food banks within their area. KSP is also again partnering with the Pepsi-Cola Company, which had a food truck parked outside.

“A free hotdog and Pepsi for everybody to raise awareness,” said Chris Lawson from inside the food cart. “We’re actually feeding everybody for free, hoping they’ll help us feed others,” he continued.

It’s a chilly, rain-soaked day in central Kentucky, but Trooper Kearney sees that as a hurdle to reaching their goal.

“Even if the weather is bad, these people always continue to support us,” he said.

KSP troopers serve us all year long. We’re being given two weeks to return the favor. Donations can be made until December 4.

