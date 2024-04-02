Crews working to restore power from Tuesday's storm damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Downed trees and power lines are reported all across Lexington from Tuesday's severe weather.

Multiple trees fell on University Avenue off Elizabeth Street in Lexington, damaging power lines, electrical boxes, and multiple cars.

"It came on really fast and I had no idea it was going to happen," said Lily Pennington, a University of Kentucky junior. "All of a sudden there was a ton of wind and they both came down. The power line flicked across my window and it sparked."

Daniel Lowry of Kentucky Utilities said because downed lines like this can be dangerous."If it looks like an emergency situation, if it's dangerous across a roadway, don't hesitate to call 911 and make sure the proper officials can respond," said Lowry.

Lowry said downed lines take precedence over power outages so be patient with the utility companies, no matter your provider, because it could take some time for power to be restored.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, 28,400+ customers in the state are without power.

To see Kentucky Utilities' current outage map, click here.

