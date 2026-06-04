Crime of the Week: Lexington police seeking answers in December bank robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Police Department is seeking information from the public about an unresolved, alleged bank robbery that occurred in December as this week's Crime of the Week.

According to officials, around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 3, officers were dispatched to the Lexington Chase Bank at the 1800 block of Alysheba Way to a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a male wearing a mask entered the bank and slipped the teller a note demanding money.

Police report that after receiving the undisclosed sum of money, the suspect allegedly fled on foot. He was described as being a Black male, five foot, seven inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Security footage from surrounding businesses of the bank revealed the suspect arrived in a dark-colored car, according to officials.

Individuals with further information on the alleged robbery are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers through phone at (859) 253-2020, online at this link, or through the P3 Tips app at this link.