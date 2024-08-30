1 arrested, charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop leads to drug bust: report

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Science Hill, Ky. man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession after a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine early Friday morning, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Officials detailed that at around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, a deputy stopped a vehicle, driven by a woman, going east on West Highway 80 due to an expired license plate.

After further investigation, 17.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with a set of digital scales, and some cash were found in the vehicle. Officials noted that the drugs and drug paraphernalia reportedly belonged to the passenger in the vehicle, identified as 47-year-old Kenny D. Braden.

Braden was then arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-offense - (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia (scales).