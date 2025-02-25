Watch Now
1 arrested in connection to January shooting death of woman on Winchester Road

(LEX 18) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead on Winchester Road in January, the Lexington Police Department reports.

According to a release, 35-year-old Crista Moreno was arrested for murder on Monday in Louisville. She was taken to the Louisville Community Correctional Center, where she is awaiting extradition to Fayette County.

Moreno was identified as a suspect after officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Winchester Road for unknown trouble on Jan.16. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive female victim, who they determined had been shot and was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Helen Taylor.

