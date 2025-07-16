Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

1 charged with assault following afternoon stabbing on North Limestone

Image (50).jfif
LEX 18
Image (50).jfif
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is facing an assault charge after an afternoon stabbing left one person with injuries.

Authorities responded to the 1000 block of North Limestone for reports of a stabbing with a victim around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lexington Police reports.

Investigation revealed that the victim had been stabbed following a physical disorder with another individual. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a search of the area, the suspect was found and arrested on one count of second degree assault.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18