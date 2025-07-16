1 charged with assault following afternoon stabbing on North Limestone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is facing an assault charge after an afternoon stabbing left one person with injuries.

Authorities responded to the 1000 block of North Limestone for reports of a stabbing with a victim around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lexington Police reports.

Investigation revealed that the victim had been stabbed following a physical disorder with another individual. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a search of the area, the suspect was found and arrested on one count of second degree assault.