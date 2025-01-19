1 dead following afternoon shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 1 person is dead following an afternoon shooting on Fairmont Court in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the 2700 block of Fairmont Court for reports of a shooting with a victim around 12 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The public is encouraged to contact Lexington Police with any information at (859) 258-3600. Information can be submitted anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.