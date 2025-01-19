Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

1 dead following afternoon shooting in Lexington

IMG_1317.jpg
WLEX
IMG_1317.jpg
IMG_1315.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 1 person is dead following an afternoon shooting on Fairmont Court in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers responded to the 2700 block of Fairmont Court for reports of a shooting with a victim around 12 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The public is encouraged to contact Lexington Police with any information at (859) 258-3600. Information can be submitted anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18