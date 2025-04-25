1 man dead after shooting in Floyd County, suspect search underway

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The search for a suspect is underway in Floyd County after a shooting in the Auxier community has left a man dead.

According to Kentucky State Police, authorities responded to the Auxier bridge around 3 p.m. Friday for reports that an individual had been shot. Investigation revealed that 48-year-old Steven Adkins had suffered a fatal gunshot wound following an altercation with 67-year-old Larry Johnson.

Adkins was later pronounced dead at Highland Regional Medical Center.

Johnson reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle that was later located. After leaving the vehicle, he fled on foot near Jane Brown Branch. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel and blue jeans.

A warrant for murder has been issued for his arrest.