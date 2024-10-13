1 person charged with murder, DUI after fatal collision in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that one man has been arrested and charged with murder and a DUI after a fatal motorcycle collision on US 27 in Pulaski County on Saturday night.

KSP detailed that at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a two-vehicle collision on US 27 near Floyd Switch Estesburg Road in Pulaski County.

An initial investigation found that a Nissan Altima, driven by 63-year-old Larry G. Stull of Eubank, according to KSP, was traveling north on US 27 when his vehicle hit a Kawaski motorcycle in the rear with two people on it.

KSP reported that both people on the motorcycle were ejected and the driver, identified by police as 63-year-old Chester L. Dick of Somerset, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.

The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital for "serious physical injuries," according to KSP.

Stull was charged with murder and driving DUI suspended license first (agg circum).

"Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision," KSP stated.

This crash is an ongoing investigation.