1 person stabbed with kitchen knife following argument with family member

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed with a kitchen knife by a family member.

Lexington Police report that, at approximately 1 p.m., they responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Ridge on reports of an assault with a weapon.

Following an investigation, it was determined that two family members were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when one individual was stabbed with a kitchen knife, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. The other party was charged with second degree assault.

