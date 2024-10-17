1 person with non-life-threatening injuries after afternoon Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police report that a man is with non-life-threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting.

According to police, a man in his late 20's entered Good Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound around 1:30 p.m. Police are still working to determine the location of the shooting.

A short time after the victim arrived at the hospital, police responded to a scene on Triple Crown Parkway. Lexington Police told LEX 18 that they are unsure if that scene is related to the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.