1 with injuries, 2 in police custody after evening robbery on Augusta Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are in police custody after stealing a car and leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Lexington Police, authorities responded to the 1800 block of Augusta Drive around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a robbery in which a victim reported a vehicle stolen.

That vehicle was later located on Meadow Lane, where a suspect fled from an attempted traffic stop, later abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

He, alongside a female suspect, have been charged with first degree robbery, first degree fleeing and evading, and tampering with physical evidence.

The vehicle and a firearm were recovered.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.