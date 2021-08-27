19-year-old charged in South Broadway homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have arrested 19-year-old Naomi Romero for the homicide on South Broadway on August 22.

Romero is lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center with the following charges: Murder (Facilitation), Falsely Reporting an Incident and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and additional suspects may be charged.

On Sunday, Aug. 22 around 4:45 a.m. at the Waffle House on South Broadway police arrived at the scene, where they found three adult victims, one of which died.

A 26-year-old male victim and a 20-year-old female victim were taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Sunday night, the Fayette County Coroner released the name of the woman killed. She is identified as 22-year-old Jamiesha Sharmae Beattie.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020.